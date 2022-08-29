Funeral services will be held for Ronald Kovar on Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington. Friends may meet with his family for a time of visitation on Friday evening, Sept. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those who wish to remember Ron with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Wilwin Lodge for Veterans in Custer or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Ron’s complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition.
