Ronald Edward King, aged 65, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born on May 10, 1956, in South Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Thomas Edward and Della Mae (Deal) King and graduated from Poca High School with the class of 1974. At Poca, Ronald excelled in football, wrestling and powerlifting, holding several school records until just recently. He continued his education at West Virginia University where he attended on a football scholarship.
In 1989, Ronald married Susan L. McCray in Ravenswood, West Virginia, and together they celebrated the birth of their son Trinity in Houston, Texas. Ronald and Susan moved to Michigan where he worked as a machinist before working as a blackjack dealer for Little River Casino when they opened. When not working, you could always find Ronald at Riverside Park in Scottville honing his skill of fishing and enjoying the company of his many friends.
Ronald will be greatly missed by his wife of 33 years Susan McCray-King; their son Trinity King; his mother Della Murphy of Poca, West Virginia; his sisters Vicky (Bob) Singleton and Tracey Pringle; his mother-in-law Betty McCray of Shepherd; his sisters and brothers-in-law Cheryl (Pat) McLaren, Jim McCray and Renata Cantrell; along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his father Thomas King and his wife Dolores; his stepfather Donnie Murphy; his father-in-law Rockford McCray; and his in-laws Kirk McCray, Sandy McCray and David Cantrell.
A Celebration of Ronald’s life will be held later this summer at Riverside Park in Scottville. Please visit his memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ronald for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.