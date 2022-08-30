Ronald Edward Kovar, age 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after an amazing full life of humbly serving those around him.
Born April 4, 1946, in Ludington, to Elizabeth (Shorts) Kovar and Raymond Kovar, Ron spent his younger years in Fountain with his loving siblings Kareen (Jack) Treml, Cathy (Bruce) Budzynski and Richard (Ginger) Kovar.
He graduated from Mason County Eastern Schools in 1964 and pursued a career of teaching after graduating from Central Michigan University in 1968. Being a math teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School for more than 30 years was his career but bringing math alive to others was his passion. He could often be found helping students during every lunch hour and into the evenings. Ron was involved in Mathcounts Competition for many years. His students and family said that when asked a math question he would never give the answers, but help you to understand the process, like he did in life.
Traveling with his nieces and nephews early on gave him the desire to seek the world around him and travel.
Ron’s life was completed the day he married the love of his life Paula (Garland) Quinlan in 1979, which is when their beautiful adventure began. In the first six months of the marriage, Paula went back to school to complete her nursing degree, as he cared for the four children at home while Paula lived in Big Rapids during the week.
Ron had his hands full sharing in the lives of his six stepchildren: Michael Quinlan (Reda Eckerman) deceased of Oregon, Colleen Bearup (Scott) of Michigan, James ‘Peter’ Quinlan of Missouri, Phillip Quinlan (Donna) of Michigan, Sean Quinlan (Kelley) of Iowa and Sile Holm Jenson (Kent) of Denmark. He took pride in being “G-PA”, to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was adored by many close family members.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother, sister-in-law Sally Kovar, nephew Mike Treml, nephew Steve Stickney, stepson Michael Quinlan and son-in-law Dale Rinkevicz.
Ron and Paula enjoyed traveling together, especially after they retired. They had many traveling adventures around the U.S and beyond, living a life full of wonder and a thirst for knowledge, and had several wonderful visits with their dear friends Kitty and Charles Hagerman.
Ron genuinely cared about people and was involved in many organizations benefiting his own community and country through the act of volunteer work. He served as a local volunteer for fire relief and 9/11 in New York City, was co-chair of the Red Cross Blood Drives, board member and president of the Mason County Historical Committee, member of the Mason County Credit Union and MEA Negotiator of contracts for Ludington teachers.
His hobbies and interests included birding, going to Olympic Track and Field Trials in Oregon and family activities. He was an avid reader and whenever he left the house, he had a book in case he had time to read. Ron’s family and friends will remember him as a beautiful gift and a reminder of what humility and servanthood looks like. His thoughtfulness and insight will carry on in the pages of all those he has impacted.
Funeral services will be held for Ron at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington. Friends may meet with his family for a time of visitation on Friday evening, Sept. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services. The service will be livestreamed via the Emanuel Lutheran Church Facebook page. Those who wish to remember Ron with a memorial donation are asked to please consider O.J. DeJonge Mathcounts or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please visit Ron’s memory page at http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ron to share with his family, or to light a candle in his memory.