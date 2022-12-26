Ronald Hugh Scott, 73, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
