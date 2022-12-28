Ronald Hugh Scott, 73, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Ron was born on Jan. 11, 1949, in Grand Haven. He was the son of the late Hugh Scott and Lauretta Jackson-Patterson. In December 1968, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as an automotive mechanic, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. In 1971, he was honorably discharged. On Jan. 20, 1984, Ron married Barbara (Thomas) Scott. Together, they shared over 38 years together.
Ron had a sense of humor that all could enjoy. He was quick-witted and loved making others laugh. He would find a friend anywhere he went, making small talk with every person he’d run into. No one was a stranger in Ron’s eyes. Each Friday Ron would make his way to Brenda’s, meeting with his group of friends. He loved being able to get out and socialize. Ron was also a great cook. When he first met Barbara, the only thing she knew how to do was burn water! The first thing he taught her how to cook was an easy roast, something he knew Barbara simply couldn’t mess up. Ron loved being able to teach Barbara everything he knew about this passion. He also loved his Frenchie, Bella! Being in his shop, tinkering around, was something Ron did often. He was a great woodworker, and proudly showed off his craft. When Ron wasn’t in his shop, he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing off his pontoon boat, or gardening. Above all else, Ron loved his family. He loved being able to spoil his grandson, CJ.
Ron is survived by his wife Barbara; son Jason (Amy) Scott; daughter Tabitha Scott; grandson CJ Golnick; brothers George (Vernita) Scott, Terry Scott and Fred Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Hugh Scott, mother Lauretta Jackson and brother Jimmy Jackson.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with a luncheon to follow. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Scott family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.