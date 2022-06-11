Ronald J. Townsend, 79, of Branch, passed away on Jan. 18 following a lengthy illness. He was born on July 23, 1942, in Grayling, the son of Allen J. and Irene M. (Sawyer) Townsend. Ron married Suzanne Hildebrandt on Aug. 13, 1977, in St. Joseph, and they worked together to earn their bachelor’s degrees from Indiana University. Ron was extremely active in the community, volunteering for the Mason County Council on Aging, the Branch Township Board of Review, the Branch Township Neighborhood Watch, the Mason/Lake Conservation District and was a volunteer driver for the Scottville Senior Center. Ron was an outdoor enthusiast and was devoted to his community. A U.S. Navy veteran and a telecommunications expert, Ron worked for Motorola for the duration of his career.
A celebration of life will be held in Ron’s honor on June 20 at 1 p.m. at the Scottville Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Scottville Senior Center in Ronald Townsend’s name.