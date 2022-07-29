Ronald Lee Newberg, 80, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1941 in Ludington, he was a 1959 graduate of Ludington High School. In December 1965, Ron finished basic training for the National Guard, and as an enlisted guardsman, he defended the City of Detroit during the Detroit riots. While still enlisted in the guard, he went on to become a student athlete for the Northwestern Michigan College’s basketball team during the 1966-1967 season. Ron ended that season with honors, being awarded most valuable player and free throw champion, making 92 of 96 free throws. That same year he withdrew from the National Guard. Following his initial season with the Northwestern Michigan College basketball team, Ron suffered an injury to his wrist which prematurely ended his days as a student athlete.
Following his time at Northwestern Michigan College, he graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in science with an education emphasis. With his days as a student behind him, Ron was again a member of Ludington community. He organized and directed Ludington men’s recreation basketball, where he began to have a positive impact on the community. Many great relationships were formed for Ron through rec basketball that created lifelong, cherished memories for many. In addition to his leadership of the basketball league, Ron served some time as the president of Ludington Men’s Pool league and coached numerous seasons of women’s fast-pitch softball.
He later married his lovely wife Mary, and raised a wonderful family. During his time coaching his kids’ sports teams throughout their youth, Ron quickly established himself as a man committed to the benefit and prosperity of others. Ron made sure the less fortunate children were provided the resources and transportation needed to participate in youth sports. He spent 15 years as a dedicated member of the board for Mason County Youth Football.
As the owner of Ludington Construction Company and Newberg Painting, Ron was one of hardest working men around and provided an opportunity for many to make an income. Through his business ventures in construction and painting, Ron was blessed and grateful for his business and personal relationships formed within the Epworth Heights Community.
With an unwavering passion for basketball, he played organized games until his mid-70s. Some of the best memories for family and friends were weekend trips to play in many Gus Mackers throughout the state. The Ludington Gus Macker was his favorite weekend of the year and was treated as a holiday in his household. Many trips were had to Ann Arbor for University of Michigan football games, where he enjoyed singing “The Victors” with 100,000-plus like-minded fans.
In the latter years of his life, Ron enjoyed trips to Lansing to spend time with his grandchildren, Felicity and David. He also enjoyed many deer hunting trips with his son Matthew. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Charles “Chubby” and Helen Newberg. He is survived by his dedicated wife Mary of 28 years; three sons David and Steven Meyers (Gretchen Meyers) and Matthew Newberg; two grandchildren Felicity “Tissy” and David Meyers; brothers Richard (Sandy Newberg) and Mitch Newberg (Deb Newberg); plus those added to the family through love, Karen Ziemkowski-LaShure and Michael LaShure. Visitation services will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 5 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will begin following the second visitation at 11 a.m. The family would like to also express their gratitude to Hospice of Ludington for their care and compassion. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Ludington youth football or Scottville youth football programs.