Ronald Lee Newberg, 80, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1941 in Ludington, he was a 1959 graduate of Ludington High School. In December 1965, Ron finished basic training for the National Guard, and as an enlisted guardsman, he defended the City of Detroit during the Detroit riots. While still enlisted in the guard, he went on to become a student athlete for the Northwestern Michigan College’s basketball team during the 1966-1967 season. Ron ended that season with honors, being awarded most valuable player and free throw champion, making 92 of 96 free throws. That same year he withdrew from the National Guard. Following his initial season with the Northwestern Michigan College basketball team, Ron suffered an injury to his wrist which prematurely ended his days as a student athlete.

