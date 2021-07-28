Ronald Robert Hillman, son of the late Margaret (Hillman-Rogoski) and George R. Hillman, passed away, peacefully, on June 12, 2021, at the Harbor Hospice Poppen Residence in Muskegon. Ron was born in Ludington on Jan. 19, 1941. He attended Scottville schools prior to joining the military at the age of 17, where he enjoyed a 20-year career as a proud member of the U.S. Navy, advancing to chief petty officer. Ron also received the prestigious meritorious service medal as well as numerous other decorations. He then graduated from MCC and attended Grand Valley State University. Ron retired again in his civilian life from S.D. Warren (Sappi). He was a member of the NRA, Holton Gun and Bow Club and a life member of the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and target shooting. Ron met Ruth while he was stationed in upstate New York, and they married on June 4, 1969, in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Ron is survived by Ruth, his wife of 52 years, his sister, Delayne (Michael) Landsman and three children Jeannette (Tim) Wessell, Ron “Butch” (Jennifer) Hillman II, Anthony Hillman and his life partner Michelle Schnotala. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Crystal (Nathan) Danks, Lily Hillman, Travis Wessell, Caden Hillman, Allison Wessell, Satori Hillman, Nickolas Wessell and Drake Hillman. Missing him will be three special great-grandchildren Sophia, Norah and Jude Danks.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at the Poppen Residence and the Harbor Hospice team.
Interment was held at Lakeview Cemetary in Ludington.