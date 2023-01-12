Ronald Wayne Johnson, 80, of Fountain, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023. Ron was born on July 20, 1942, to Robert Edgar Johnson and Peggy Harriet (Coones) Cull in Grand Rapids. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country from 1959 to 1962 serving in Frankfort, Germany, after graduating from basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
He met his future wife and best friend, Cheryl Ann Case, in La Grange, Illinois, while she was a nurse caring for one of Ron’s hospitalized friends.
They were married on July 19, 1966, in Chicago. Ron worked as a machinist for International Harvester Company (now Navistar) at their Melrose Park plant making engines for agricultural equipment and diesel trucks.
Ron was a proud member of the United Automobile Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, Union Local 6 Region 4. He retired in 1993 after 30 years of service and moved to Fountain with Cheryl where they were inseparable. They became members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Scottville in 2011.
Ron enjoyed spending time at the Ludington beach, had a lifetime love of reading and treasured time with his children and grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, mother and twin brother Donald R. Johnson. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; sons Raymond W. (Laurie) Johnson of Lombard, Illinois, Robert W. Johnson of Fountain and Ronald A. (Dawn) Johnson of Westmont, Illinois; grandchildren Kevin Johnson, Michael Johnson, Kye Johnson, Skyla Johnson and Caden Johnson; sisters Judy M. Holden of Fountain, Joan M. Klepser of Branch; and, sister-in-law Barbara A. Johnson of Branch; uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with services officiated by Pastor John Hansen. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. (765 US-10, Scottville MI 49454)
