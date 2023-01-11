Ronald Wayne Johnson, 80, of Fountain, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
