Mom always said she didn’t want a funeral, but she didn’t say we couldn’t have a party! Please join the Sutton family for good snacks, Mom’s favorite music and lots of memories to share. Memorial Celebration is Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Dale Sutton’s home, 2207 S. Tuttle Road, Scottville, MI 49454
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.