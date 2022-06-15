Mom always said she didn’t want a funeral, but she didn’t say we couldn’t have a party! Please join the Sutton family for good snacks, Mom’s favorite music and lots of memories to share. Memorial Celebration is Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Dale Sutton’s home, 2207 S. Tuttle Road, Scottville, MI 49454

