Rosemarie “Rose” (Ferri) Bratschi, 73, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Rose was born on Dec. 22, 1948, in Erlangen, Germany. She is the daughter of the late Luigi and Katharina (Suss) Ferri.
On Feb. 21, 1967, Rose married Jon Bratschi in Germany. Together they were able to share over 50 beautiful years together.
Rose had a heart of gold and loved to care for others. When living in Kentucky, she worked side by side with children who were born with special needs. Rose knew it took a special person to do this, and she always did it out of love. When she came to Michigan, she furthered that love of caring by working as a certified nurse, working with the elderly.
Rose enjoyed the outdoors. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her garden. She found she had quite the soft spot for animals. She loved the holidays. She loved being surrounded by her family, and especially her grandchildren, during those times. Christmas was her favorite holiday of them all. Whether she was winning or losing, she also enjoyed the casino.
Rose is survived by her children daughter Mary (Kenneth) Rocker and sons Albert and Erik (Holly) Bratschi; granddaughters Britteny (Patrick) Schalk, Ashley Bratschi, Megan Bratschi, Mindy (Chris) Smith, April Bratschi, Brooklyn Rocker; grandsons Cameron and Jonny Rocker; sister Tina Krumm; brother Roberto Ferri; sister-in-law Valerie Cooledge; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband Jon Bratschi; parents Luigi and Katharina Ferri; sister Hilde Haselmann; sisters-in-law Shirley and Lois Bratschi; brothers-in-law Robert and Clark Bratschi, Fred Cooledge; niece Susanne McLeod.
Rose will be buried in the spring next to her husband at Maple Grove Cemetery in Elk Rapids.
