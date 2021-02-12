Rosemary “Rosie” Simmons, age 76, of Whitehall, formerly of Custer, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Rosie Kobetich was born on Jan. 27, 1945, the daughter of Tony and Maxine Kobetich. During her working years, Rosie was a cook at Baywood Nursing Home and was a member of St. Simon’s Catholic Church.
Rosie enjoyed going to Country Kritters, shopping at Walmart, and watching her great-grandkids at the park. Rosie loved her phone calls with family and always looked forward to them.
Rosie is survived by her children Mike Traeger and Tony (Kelly) Simmons; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and, her dear friend Pam Zygutis.
Besides her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Albert Simmons, brother James, daughter Lisa and grandchildren Kaitlyn and Derek.
There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Rosie at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
