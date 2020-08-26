Rosemary Shoup Duggan passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Rosemary was born Sept. 16, 1943, to Boyd and Vera Shoup. She attended Mason County Eastern Schools and graduated class of 1961. Rosemary married Gary Duggan on Oct. 6, 1962 and together they raised four children and celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage until his passing in 2002. She retired from Kmart in 2002 after many years of dedicated service.
Rosemary enjoyed her winter months in Florida and her many friends she met throughout the years. Her family and friends will most remember her for her big heart and her great cooking skills. If you knew her, you loved her. She became everyone’s mom. Rosemary also enjoyed listening to her polka music and watching Molly B. Polka jams. She enjoyed going to the VFW for polka dances with her close friends and sister Carol.
Rosemary is survived by her significant other Larry Hall; her children Duane Duggan, Randy Duggan (Laurie), Darcy Rogers (Mike) and Becky VanBeckum (James); grandchildren Cassandra Duggan, Kristen (Kurt) Woodard, Ashleigh Duggan, Scott Rogers, Ryan (Kylie) Rogers, Brena Rogers, Justin (Katie) VanBeckum, Kyle VanBeckum, Logan VanBeckum and Megan VanBeckum; great- grandchildren Ethan Hubbard, Daitona and Gracelyn Woodard, Jason Rogers, Luke Cressell and Rylan, Konnor and Kailyn Johnson; brother Richard (Kathy) Shoup, sisters Janet (Richard) Lundquist and Carol Kistler; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Carlson and Donna Duggan.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband Gary Duggan; parents Vera and Boyd Shoup, and Pearl and Henry Skow; siblings Marilyn Martin and Roger Shoup; brothers-in-law Ron Duggan, Pete Carlson and Clay Kistler.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.