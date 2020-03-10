Rosie (Spanos) Abrahamson was born on Oct. 29, 1934, in Chicago to Thomas and Pauline (Koikas) Spanos. She married Ward Abrahamson on Nov. 6, 1954, at Stearns Motor Inn in Ludington.
Rosie passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Oakview Medical Care Facility. She graduated from Ludington High School in the class of 1952. Rosie was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Muskegon and the Ludington Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Rosie was a passionate gardener, enjoying countless hours in her beautiful gardens. She loved sharing her knowledge on all the types of flowers she had planted with whoever stopped by to look.
Rosie and her husband, Ward, owned and operated the Airport Restaurant for many years. They enjoyed the many friendships that were formed during this time.
Rosie is survived by her son, Tom (Karyn) Abrahamson; daughter, Sara (Joe) Bray; five granddaughters, Stephanie (Salvatore) Virzi, Ashley Abrahamson, Amber (Luke) Shereda, Andrea (Brian) Neilan, and Jodi Bray; two great- grandsons, Luca Enzo Virzi and Thompson James Neilan; one sister, Kathy Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Abrahamson; mother, Pauline Bernotas; father, Thomas Spanos, and stepfather, Fortunas Bernotas.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association and Elara Hospice.
