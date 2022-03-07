Roy Benjamin Hendrix, age 79, of Ludington, formerly from Gowanda, New York, and teacher at North Collins High School was taken to be with the Lord Jesus on March 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Roy loved God and his Lord Jesus. His love for God was seen in every part of his life. It was seen in his love for and loyalty to his family, his ministries and his love for children and teenagers.
Roy is survived by his wife of 56 years Esther; his children Douglas (Heidi) Hendrix, Betsy (Kevin) Motyka, Nancy (Ravi) Paul and Joseph (Nicole) Hendrix; and, 25 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A ceremony to celebrate Roy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Path of Life Ministries in Ludington with his pastor, Dr. Craig Nelson officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington later this summer. Those who wish to remember Roy with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Path of Life Ministries in Ludington where the donations will be used to support The Harbor – St. Petersburg Ministries.
