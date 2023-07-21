Roy Dale Hackert of Ludington passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 20, 2023. Roy was born on July 8, 1943 in Ludington to Fred E. and Lillian (Paulsen) Hackert. Roy graduated from Ludington High School in 1961. Roy was loved by many, admired by all, and will be missed by anyone he touched throughout his life.
Roy married Susan (Pepera) Hackert on May 24, 1975. Their life together was a true partnership of love. They raised six beautiful children who all continue to love and cherish his legacy of being a wonderful father.
Roy was a hard worker from his early adolescence to the time of his passing. He began his young career working for Roger Kinney at the Amoco Standard Station in Ludington. In the early ‘60s, when Roy was fresh out of high school, Roger sold the business to Roy. In the late ‘60s, Elwyn and Betty Olmstead (Roy’s special parents) recognized Roy’s tireless work ethic and invited him to become part of their family farming business. Roy became a fast learner and quickly became an icon in the fruit industry. In 1976, Roy purchased the farm from Elwyn and Betty. Roy, proudly working alongside his children and grandchildren, has grown Hackert Family Farms into one of the largest fruit farms in Mason County. Roy’s passion for farming was to teach the next generation the importance of hard work. In the mid ‘70s, Roy became President of Mason County Fruit Packers, a premier fruit processing plant in Ludington known today as Indian Summer Cooperative and Michigan Food Processors, where he served as the president of both cooperatives until his passing. In 1973, Roy, along with a handful of other cherry growers, formed Cherry Central Cooperative headquartered in Traverse City. He served on the Board of Directors in various capacities until his passing. Roy was also one of the founding members of North Bay Produce and served as president and chairman of the board for several years. Roy leaves a legacy that runs deep in the agricultural community. His presence in the industry for over 55 years has been one of iconic leadership supporting growers and their livelihoods.
Roy also loved to play hard. In his younger days, he was an active member of the Ludington Area Jaycees, where there are endless stories of crazy parties that included dune buggies, snowmobiles, boats and fast cars. Spending time with family was Roy’s priority. He loved activities that his family could enjoy with him. He taught his children how to downhill ski and took them on several memorable ski vacations, took them on annual boat trips to northern Michigan and of course fished with them in the Florida Keys and wherever the fish were biting. Being in a boat fishing with family and friends, while sporting a Life Is Good t-shirt, was Roy’s love.
Roy was a selfless, generous man. He always put others above himself and had a heart of gold. He blessed many lives, and his legacy will continue to shine throughout those he touched.
He will be greatly missed by his family members, who have committed to carry the torch of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Susan Hackert; his children Brian (Bonnie) Hackert, Jeffrey (Dina) Hackert, David (Stephanie) Hackert, Sarah (Douglas) Holmes, Jason (Josie) Hackert and Jessica (Raymond) Karboske. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jordan (Danielle) Hackert, Tyler (Chelsea) Hackert, Michael (Claire) Hackert, Travis (Ali) Hackert, Leah (Scott) King, Spencer (Katie) Hackert, Calvin Hackert, Leighton (Mackenzie) Hackert, Chelsey (Adrian) Ledesma, Lindsey Holmes, Carson Holmes, Chase Hackert, Luke Hackert, Grace Hackert, Annie Hackert, Katie Karboske, Ray Ray Karboske, Lucia Karboske, Franklin Karboske, Jace Rasmussen and Alexis Rasmussen. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Carol Pepera; his best friend and brother Fred (Colleen) Hackert; brother Ervin Hackert; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lillian Hackert; his in-laws Raymond and Delores Pepera; brothers Lorin and Steve Hackert; his sister Marie Schrader; and his special parents Elwyn and Betty Olmstead.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington from 4-7 p.m..
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Roy will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Foundation for Mason County (on memo line: Mark Boon Ludington Schools Student Resource Fund) or Community Foundation for Mason County (on memo line: Mason County Veteran Fund).
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.