Roy Hendrix, aged 79, of Ludington, passed away at home on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. A ceremony to celebrate Roy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Path of Life Ministries in Ludington. The full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition. Please visit Roy’s memory page at http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com to read his full obituary, leave a tribute of Roy for his family, or light a candle in his memory.

