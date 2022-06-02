Russell Anthony Pomeroy, 67, of Marquette, died of natural causes on May 29, 2022. His wife was by his side. Russ was born on June 21, 1954, to Lee and Gloria Pomeroy in Ludington. He attended Ludington High School and Northern Michigan University.
Russ is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joy Bowers Pomeroy; daughters Rachel (Steven Soyring) Pomeroy and Emily (Jason Moody) Pomeroy; grandchildren Ivy Pomeroy, Indie Pomeroy, Morrison Moody and Margot Moody; mother Gloria Pomeroy; siblings Lee (Muriel) Pomeroy, Sandie (John) Rozell, Janet (Mike) Pomeroy, Calvin (Sue Raymond) Pomeroy, Matthew (Karen) Pomeroy, Rose (Steve) Locke, Robert (Tammy) Pomeroy and Jennifer Pomeroy; as well as a large family-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Lee Pomeroy.
Russ spent most of his working years in government accounting and finance. He was the Finance Officer for FiveCAP, Inc., a community action agency, for eight years. His work in the service of community programs was deeply important to him. He remained involved with the organization for the rest of his life. Russ also served 22 years as the finance officer and treasurer for Manistee County.
He took immense pride in his responsibilities to the taxpayers and was known for going out of his way to help residents retain their properties.
Everyone who knew Russ knew what was most important to him — his family. The middle child in a large family, Russ spent his youth with siblings, cousins and neighbors, developing a love of the outdoors. He regaled his kids and their friends with stories of “Coyote, Inch, and Roostertail” — memories of his boyhood adventures. He remained an avid hunter and fisherman all his life and shared his love of the woods and water with his daughters and grandchildren. Very capable with a toolbox, he invested his time and energy to create a beautiful home for his wife Joy and their family, where they enjoyed countless meals and holidays. Those who loved him will sorely miss the small moments of everyday comfort and company.
Russ lived his Catholic faith quietly; his actions spoke for him. Many remember him for helping without being asked, and without expectation of thanks or reward. He could always be counted on in a time of need.
Visitation will be held in the Bishop’s Room located at St. Peter Cathedral on Wednesday, June 8, beginning at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the cathedral at 12 p.m. with Rev. Msgr. Michael Steber, pastor, as celebrant. A reception will follow in Cathedral Hall. The family requests that masks be encouraged.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Grant Township Hall, 835 Hoague Road, Manistee, on June 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, 12555 Coates Highway, Brethren, MI 49619..
