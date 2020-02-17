Ruth Ann Irwin, age 88, of Ludington, formerly of Dearborn, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020.
Ruth Ann Stewart was born on Feb. 19, 1931 in Brookville, Indiana, the daughter of John Lincoln Stewart and Ruth Ann (McCoy) Stewart. She married David L. Irwin on July 14, 1949, in Muncie, Indiana. Ruth earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Ball State University and taught elementary education for 30 years.
Ruth was a member of AAUW Book Club and Art League. She loved fine wine and fine company. When she wasn’t spending time with friends and family, she could often be found painting, knitting or tending to her vast gardens.
Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Bonnie) Irwin and Michelle Whitmore; grandchildren, David (Sonia) Irwin, Jenny (Joe) Every and Erin Miller; and great- grandchildren, Austin, Connor, and Bella Irwin.
There are no services planned at this time. If you wish to give a memorial contribution in her name, please consider the Mason County Public Library.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Ruth at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.