Ruth Blom Jones, 84, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Ruth was married for 60 years to Jack Jones, and is survived by her three children, Jack Jones (of Ludington), Shirley Turner (of Kalamazoo), and Erik Jones (of Stafford, Virginia). Ruth was blessed with nine grandchildren — Lindsey, Brittany, Matthew, Thomas, Tracy, Michael, Carl, Sean and Dane; and nine great-grandchildren — with more on the way.
Ruth was born in Hvidovre, Denmark, and lived just outside of Copenhagen with her sister Tove, spending her youngest years under Nazi occupation. When she was in her early 20s she traveled to Germany for vacation where she met her future husband, Jack. Upon their marriage Ruth moved to the U.S. to gain her citizenship and start their family. Together, Ruth and Jack lived in France, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Michigan, California, Nevada and Florida. Ruth and Jack traveled extensively throughout Europe and most of the U.S. during Jack’s military career.
Ruth and Jack both lived full and active lives, continuing to travel the world as opportunities arose. Ruth was an avid traveler, camper and sailor, and spent much of her free time traveling throughout Europe and the U.S. After retirement Ruth and Jack lived on a homestead in northern Michigan raising farm animals and cultivating the land. Ruth and Jack also sailed their sailboat “Ingeborg” throughout the Great Lakes and spending a full year sailing more than 5,000 miles through Lake Michigan, down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico and around the Florida Keys, back up the U.S. East Coast and down the St. Lawrence seaway to Michigan, and home again to Harrisville. Ruth continued to travel between Florida, Michigan and Virginia (even including to Denmark this year) until her passing.
Jack and Ruth enjoyed much of their retired life in Punta Gorda, Florida, where they enjoyed boating and traveling the U.S. studying Jack’s ancestry. In 2004, Jack and Ruth survived a devastating direct hit by hurricane Charlie — which is one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States. After rebuilding their home, Jack and Ruth continued to travel the world and enjoy their retirement until Jack’s passing in 2021.
There will be a small memorial service held only for the immediate friends and family at the Fort Custer Military cemetery in Kalamazoo at a to-be-determine date. If you would like to do something in honor of Ruth, donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate/, or the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.