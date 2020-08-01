Ruth Elaine (Grant) Petre, 93, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Holland. She was born in Ludington to Harry and Hettie Grant in November 1926. Ruth attended Lakeview School and Ludington High School then married Charles R. Petre who preceded her in death.
In high school, Ruth worked at Gus’ Café and later at Straits Steel and Wire Company, Ventura Motel and Handy Things Mfg. She did house cleaning and worked at Ludington Beverage for Dorothy and Bud Reed until she retired. Ruth was an AFL-CIO union member and served on numerous committees, representing the union at many conventions.
Ruth loved to go on motorcycle rides, play the penny machines at the casino, playing card games, putting puzzles together and doing word puzzles. She enjoyed dancing and spent many a Friday night out on the dance floor. Playing the piano, especially the old-time hymns, gave her great pleasure. She also enjoyed working in her yard and spending time outside on her deck. The coffee pot was always on in her home and she shared many cups of coffee with family and friends over the years.
After living all of her life in Ludington, she moved to Holland in August 2015, where her oldest son, Lynn, and his family live. She loved spending time with family and sharing adventures of any kind. She got so much enjoyment from playing with her two great-granddaughters. They knew how to make her laugh. She is missed by everyone who loved her as family, friend or acquaintance.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Hettie Grant; brothers Arnold and Gerald Grant; sisters Alice Payton and Myrna Finley; sister-in-law Edith Grant and great-grandson Brody Michael Petre.
She is survived by her sons Lynn Charles (Carol) Petre of Holland, Tyler Grant (Sheila) Petre of Scottville, grandsons Steven (Val) Petre of Holland and Michael (Katie) Petre of Holland. Ruth is also survived by great-granddaughters Ember Petre and Ashlynn Petre of Holland, step-grandchildren Norris Wythe of Baldwin (son of Sheila Petre), Danielle, Anna and Sarah (daughters of Val Petre) of Holland, sister-in-law Marilyn Grant of Rockford, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ruth’s Life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. It will be held at the home of her grandson, Michael Petre from 2 to 5 p.m. at 426 Pinewood Drive, Holland.
A private family burial took place in Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington April 16, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Petre family.