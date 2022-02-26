Ruth Helen “Ruthie” Tuttle, 87, died Jan. 21, 2022, at MediLodge of Westwood in Kalamazoo. Ruth was born in Detroit on March 8, 1934, the only child of Ralph H. and Onabelle (Rumberger) Tuttle. The family moved to Chester County, Pennsylvania, in 1948, and to Kalamazoo in 1962. Like her mother and aunt, Ruth was an elementary teacher. She taught first in Butler and Chester counties, Pennsylvania, from 1956 until 1962, and then with the Gull Lake Community Schools for more than 25 years, retiring in 1987. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State in 1956 and 1973, respectively.
Ruth was a member of the Gull Lake Education Association and served as NEA region coordinator and MEA region president. She was a life-long Episcopalian and longtime member of St. Luke’s Church in Kalamazoo, where she was active in Episcopal Church Women, Daughters of the King, the altar guild and many other ministries. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Library Association of Kalamazoo. Other memberships include Toastmasters International, the Butler County and Chestnut (PA) women’s clubs, and the Alano Club of Kalamazoo.
Ruthie had a passion for food and an extensive knowledge of the art and science of cooking, which she loved to share with others. She enjoyed gardening and needlework and was an avid reader of mysteries, particularly those set in the Middle Ages. She was known by friends for her lively spirit, generosity and willingness to give advice. Strong in her faith, she was committed to serve others, particularly as a mentor and support to people in recovery.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by cousins Mik (Polly) Sutton and Art (Coni) Sutton, all of Ludington, and Jim Sutton of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, and the many friends who became her adopted family in her later years. A service of burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 247 W. Lovell, with Rev. Dr. Randall R. Warren officiating. Interment will be in St. Luke’s columbarium. At Ruthie’s request memorial gifts may be made to St. Luke’s Church or to the Alano Club of Kalamazoo. To view Ruthie’s personalized webpage please visit https://www.langelands.com