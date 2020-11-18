Ruth Jean (VanAgtmael) Oomen was born at home on April 28, 1921 in Elbridge Township during a spring snowstorm. Her parents were Joseph and Julia (Cox) VanAgtmael.
Ruth attended Oceana County schools and worked at Mercy Hospital and Sanitorium in Manistee in 1943 where she trained as a practical nurse. She enjoyed nursing and worked at both Oceana and Shelby hospitals and was office nurse for Dr. Flint in Hart until her marriage. On July 19, 1947 she married John C. Oomen at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elbridge Township where she also prepared the luncheon for 40 guests. She then worked at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon where they lived for a time.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare for much of her married life. She was a member of the alter society, served as lay minister through the ‘80s and often chaired the Ox Roast, the church’s major fundraiser. She and her husband John served at many church events over the years, and Ruth also served as a 4-H leader for 10 years. She was known for making beautiful quilts for the family.
She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, cooking, baking and it seemed she fed half the kids in the high school at one time or another. She was also caretaker for several elder family members. She was always ready to help anyone who needed help and was a skilled responder to family emergencies, of which there were many. She was mother to a foreign exchange student, Maria Helena Carvalho. She and John celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2007. John Oomen passed in 2010.
She will be remembered lovingly by her surviving children Anne-Marie Oomen (David Early) of Empire, Thomas Oomen (Jill Herrygers) of Crystal Valley, Richard Oomen (Jackie Reynolds) of Crystal Valley, Marijo Oomen Bakker (John Bakker) of Hart and Patricia Harpe (Duane Harpe) of Buena Vista, Colorado; her grandchildren Daniel Ebbens, Zack Bakker, Luke Bakker, Brooke Bakker, Brock Oomen, Derek Oomen, Kyle Oomen, Justin Oomen, Kristin Oomen, Jared Oomen, Ian Harpe and Emily Harpe; her great grandchildren Andi Sue Bakker, Finley Bakker, Landon Bakker, Noah Charles, Johnny Lynn Oomen, Clint Oomen, Colton and Charley Oomen. Her deceased siblings are Neil VanAgtmael (Janet), Robert VanAgtmael (Ella) and Rex VanAgtmael (deceased as infant).
Because of COVID pandemic, services will be held privately. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy, please consider donating to the Ruth Jean Oomen Nursing Scholarship (Build-a-Fund) at the Oceana County Community Foundation, PO 902, Pentwater, MI 49449 or donate at the website, www.oceanafoundation.org Personal checks should be addressed to the Oceana County Community Foundation with memo to Ruth Jean Oomen Nursing Scholarship.
