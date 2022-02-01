Ruth M. Frost, age 101, of Ludington, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022 at Medilodge of Ludington. Ruth was born on April 6, 1920 in Ludington, the daughter of Andrew and Ida (Christensen) Andersen and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1938. On Nov. 20, 1941, she was married to Linton S. Frost by Rev. John Christensen and they celebrated 61 years together before Linton preceded her in death in 2002.
Following her graduation, Ruth was employed as a receptionist for Dr. W.S. Martin before working for Weyengers Shoe Factory of Ludington until 1942. It was at this time that she joined her husband who was serving as a 1st Lieutenant with the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Following the war, they moved back to Ludington in 1947 where Ruth began working at Paulina Stearns Hospital as the medical records supervisor, a position she held for 35 years, retiring in 1982.
Ruth became a member of the Ludington Chapter of the Order of Eastern Stars in 1946 and served as Worthy Matron from 1951-1952. She also served the chapter as organist for several years and was appointed Grand Chaplain for the Richards-Born Grand Family of Michigan in 1954-55. Ruth served as organist for the Manistee District Association of Eastern Stars and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she served as choir director and organist for many years. Ruth was a member of the Be Loyal Club of the church, and was a member of Royal Neighbors. She always enjoyed a good game of bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs in the area. Her hobbies included boating, snowmobiling and camping and she was a member of the Lu-Scot-Cu travel club of Mason County for many years.
Along with her husband Linton, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Ida Andersen; her brothers Russell Andersen, Arthur Andersen and Roger “Putta” Andersen; her nephew Jeff Andersen; and, her niece Janice Jones.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her sons Curtis Frost of Ludington and James (Amy) Frost of Scottville; her grandson James Frost Jr. of East Jordan; her sister Carol (Alvin) Benson of Ludington; her former daughter-in-law Rhonda Frost of Scottville; her stepgranddaughter Christina Mauer of Wayland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held later this summer in Ludington. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her beloved Linton at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Those who wish to remember Ruth with a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Scottville-Ludington Order of Eastern Stars Chapter 327, c/o Diane Swathwood, 201 N. Staffon St., Ludington, MI 49431; or to the Scottville Clown Band.
Please visit Ruth’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ruth for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.