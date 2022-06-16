A gathering to celebrate and honor the life of Ruth M. Frost will take place on Sunday, June 19, from 2-5 p.m. at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St., Ludington.
Ruth is greatly missed by her sons Curtis Frost of Ludington and James (Amy) Frost of Scottville; her grandson James Frost Jr. of East Jordan; her sister Carol (Alvin) Benson of Ludington; her former daughter-in-law Rhonda Frost of Scottville; her step-granddaughter Christina Mauer of Wayland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those who wish to remember Ruth with a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Scottville- Ludington Order of Eastern Stars Chapter 327, c/o Diane Swathwood, 201 N. Staffon St., Ludington, MI 49431; or to the Scottville Clown Band.