Mrs. Ruth Marie Gajeski, 84, of Scottville, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home. She was born May 1, 1937, the daughter of Carl and Lillian Sias at home in Mancelona.
Ruth attended different schools in the Grand Rapids area as her parents moved, graduating from high school there. She worked as a bank teller for Old Kent Bank, where she met the love of her live. Ruth and James Gajeski were married Oct. 12, 1991, in Kent County, and lived in that area until they both retired. After retirement, they moved to the Mason County area. Ruth enjoyed traveling, especially the Goldwing motorcycle trips. They traveled to many places including Alaska, Hawaii and throughout the East Coast. Ruth enjoyed going to their cabin on Harper Lake in Irons and the many pontoon rides.
Ruth is survived by her husband James; her children Terry Sias, Lenny (Melissa) Gajeski and LaVonne (David) Landis; grandchildren Carl (April) Sias, Benjamin (Alisha) Sias, Daniel Sias, Michael (Toby) Williams and Amanda (Christopher) Williams; five great-grandchildren; her brother Ivan (Kathy) Sias; and, a special cousin Kathy Stout.
The family would like to thank her dear friend, Nick, who brought her flowers every week.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E Bryant Road, Ludington, Michigan, 49431, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.