A memorial service will be held for Ruth Paul, 83, of Ludington, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Sheriff's office: Mason County male, 16, dies after injury
-
Ortonville teen catches Great Lakes record Chinook salmon
-
'That wasn’t camping': High winds batter Buttersville campers
-
Power crews, first responders continue to respond to area power outages
-
Hasil to buy ownership share of Pentwater's Cosmic Candy Company