Ruthie (Kokx) Glover, of Hart, age 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Nov. 26, 2022. Ruthie was born March 21, 1933, in Hart, to Merlin and Frances Kokx.
Ruthie graduated from Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids. She was employed by Hart Public Schools for many years, and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Weare Township, where she volunteered endless hours. Her deep faith aided her through all of life’s surprises, even the ones self-inflicted by marrying the neighbor boy, building a home between both sets of parents, and raising a large family.
She enjoyed sewing (especially quilts for each grandchild), cooking, serving (and praying) for others, family, more family, and holding babies. Her family photo albums alone kept Kodak in business for years. She loved her parish family, and the challenge of getting Alan to attend every potluck. Her daily routine included sending greeting cards to everyone she ever knew to show how special they were to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Frances Kokx; brothers, Jim, Mike and Tom; and, sister Mary Ann (Merten). She is survived by her husband of 69 years Alan Glover; brother Bob (Junita); sister Pearl (Joe) Miller; 10 children David, Marie (Dean), Jean, Jim (Kelly), Burt (Marcia), Mark (Tami), Amy (Charles), Kathy (Steve), Ken (Pam) and Karen (Phil); sisters-in-law Patricia Hand and Judy Bailey; 31 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and many more to come.
Obviously, God heard about her fabulous pies made with real lard, and called her home, wanting to try one himself.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at St.
Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420, with Father Charles Brown presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will follow in Mt. Cavalry Cemetery, afterwards a luncheon will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The St. Joseph Altar Society.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.