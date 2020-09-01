Ryan John Crawford, age 17, of Custer, passed away from a rare aggressive cancer on his spinal cord on Aug. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his friends and family. He was born Jan. 30, 2003, in Ludington to Nolan Crawford and Jolene Babbin. Ryan would have been a senior this year at Mason County Central. He worked for a time at Acres Co-op and Roman Empire.
Even though his battle was short, he lived each day to the fullest, whether it was preparing for the upcoming hunting season or going fishing with his friends. He loved watching the deer on his trail cameras, basketball, baseball and making his mom happy. He was an active member of the WMLC.
After Ryan’s dad’s passing, Ryan became very close with his Grandpa Larry. He always knew he could count on his grandpa whenever he needed him. Ryan’s grandpa helped with getting him to many doctor appointments and taking him on many adventures. He never once complained about his illness, and he always had a positive outlook on life.
Ryan was a great big brother to his sisters and a great friend. He loved going out to eat with his friends, dinning on crab legs and prime rib was a real treat. Ryan was caring, respectful, funny and he had a heart of gold.
He will be greatly missed by his mom Jolene (Pete) Babbin; his sisters Briana Crawford, Isabel Babbin and Claire Babbin; his grandparents, Larry (Pat) Crawford, John (Mary) Cregg, Tom (Deb) Brackett and Ruth Babbin; his aunts and uncles Ken Cregg (David Beek), Dennis (Tiffany) Cregg, Darrell (Miranda) Crawford, Mike Stakenas, Steve (Stephanie) Stakenas, Scott (Becky) Tyndall, Pat Babbin and Chris (Jenny) Babbin; his cousins, David, Zeke, Chloe, Rylee, Shelby, Anna, Wyatt, Logan, Dakota, Alex, Avery, Dallas, Mallie, Lilly and Abby; his special great aunt Tiny Edmondson; his special friends Annie Kline, Chaz Major, Jake Plamondon, Kaleb Adams, Ben Gordon, Kyle Iteen and many, many more.
Ryan was preceded in death by his dad Nolan Crawford and his grandpa Peter Babbin.
Ryan is now reunited with his dad in heaven and looking down on all of us smiling and having the time of his life looking for the next big buck!
A graveside service is being held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. A celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Stickney’s Back 40, east of Stickney Rd. on Sippy Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Please share a memory of Ryan at the funeral home website, www.oakgroveludington.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.