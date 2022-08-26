On Aug. 10, 2022, Ryan Michael Czap of Manistee suddenly and unexpectedly left this earth to be with his Savior Jesus Christ. He was united there with his mother Phyllis Millard-Czap and his grandmother Margaret Millard, whom Ryan so deeply loved.
