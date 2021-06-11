Sallie Donovan, 86, of Ludington, passed away on May 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

