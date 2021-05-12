Sallie Ellen Donovan, age 86, passed away on May 9, 2021, in Ludington, surrounded by her loving family. She was the second child born to Charles L. Williamson of Tecumseh and Ellen A. Bachmayer of Blissfield.
Sallie graduated from Monroe High School and attended Western Michigan University. She was working for the president of the University of Michigan Law Library when she met and later married Larry Donovan. They shared 55 years together before Larry’s passing in 2013.
Larry and Sallie lived in Detroit for the first 10 years of their marriage, then moved to beautiful Higgins Lake where they spent 10 happy years. They both enjoyed working in real estate. The family moved to Ludington in 1978, where Larry worked at the local hospital and Sallie owned Chuckwagon Pizza before spending 25 years managing an orthopedic surgeon’s office in Ludington. Larry and Sallie enjoyed many years camping, visiting national parks and scenic destinations, and meeting friends along the way.
Sallie loved her quiet time, going for drives, playing bridge with her friends, reading, taking Molly and Maxie for walks, hanging with her cats, watching “Star Trek” and playing euchre, gin rummy and games with friends and family. You might find her cooking delicious meals in the kitchen, watching an old movie, playing the piano, riding on a snowmobile at the North 40 or with her feet in the water at the lake.
Sallie was a writer, a lover of birds and all nature. She lived a life filled with friends and family — with class and laughter. As one friend said, she was simply the best.
Sallie is survived by children Ann and Jeff Hollensen of Coral Springs, Florida and family Andrew, Chris and Alicia Hollensen with Kaylynn and Kara; John and Donna Donovan of East Lansing and family Mark, Ryan and Nick; Mary Jane and Bruce Bussey of Traverse City; Judy and Greg Bussey of Ludington and family Gabrielle and Andrew Gerlach with Braeden, Lorelei and Henry, Jacob, Jared and Jordyn; Margie Donovan of East Lansing with family Matthew Jensen; Larry Donovan of Howell with family Michael and Jack; Katie and Matthew Siegel of Santa Barbara, California, with family Samantha; and, Rob and Deb Donovan of Wilmington, North Carolina. Sallie is also survived by brother David Gregory Williamson of Grand Rapids, sister Jane Elizabeth Metz of Gladwin, and dear friend, Christine Marvin of Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Charles Joseph Williamson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Services are pending and will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Sallie at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.