Sally Kay Teague, age 89, passed away at home in Ludington surrounded by her loved ones after a short hospital stay.
Sally was born in Ludington to Almer and Iva Paetschow on April 5, 1934. At the time of her birth, her father, Almer, served in the U.S. Coast Guard at Ludington’s Life Saving Station. Her paternal grandfather was serving as a lighthouse keeper for Ludington. Her maternal grandfather was serving as Ludington’s city clerk. Sally comes from a long line of Ludington residents on her maternal side. Her great-grandparents, Magnus and Johanna Holmquist, emigrated from Sweden. They were married in Ludington in 1873.
Sally spent most of her life in Ludington. She only spent living away from Ludington when her father was stationed elsewhere during World War II. The family lived in Boston and the San Francisco Bay area.
Sally graduated from high school in Oakland, California. After her father retired from the military, she returned to Ludington along with her parents and began to raise her own family.
On Oct. 27, 1988, she married the love of her life, Tommy J. Teague. She and Tommy spent their lives in food service. They worked at places like Scotty’s Wrens Roost, where they met, and Lincoln Hills Golf Club. Eventually, they opened their own restaurant, Tommy T’s. Sally continued to “work” at her son Doug’s bar, The Alley, in Ludington, up until the end. She received lunch out and Friday’s dinner at The Alley as payment.
She and Tommy spent many days on the golf course. On their days off, they golfed. On vacations, they enjoyed visiting places where they could golf. In the winter they played Yahtzee, worked crossword puzzles, and made quilts and other crafts for their grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by her beloved Tommy T. in 2019; her parents, Almer and Iva; and her son-in-law, John G. Killebrew III.
Her seven children survive her: Peggy Berggren Lohse, Carl Berggren (Debbie), Randy, Rees (Pamela), Larry Rees (Kathy), Lorena Rees Killebrew, Patricia Rees Leafstrand (Tom), Douglas Rees (Debbie). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, where Sally attended for many years, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. The Rev. Domingo Shriver will officiate.
The family will receive guests for refreshments following the service.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Ludington’s Spectrum Hospital for the care of our family matriarch and us. We also want to thank the wonderful people with Hospice for all their kindness and assistance in making her comfortable to the end.
