Sammy Glenn Reeves, age 85, of Free Soil, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home with his wife at his side.
He was born on May 29, 1935, in Arlington, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Homer and Faye (Gardner) Reeves. While being born and raised in Kentucky, Sammy moved to the Pontiac area where he was employed at GM Truck and Coach in Pontiac for many years and then moved to our area in 1974, where he was employed for a short period with Forbes Sanitation and later with the Free Soil Community School where he was the maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 1997.
He married Elaine M. Bruesch on May 6, 1978, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Scottville. Sammy was a loving father, who was always willing to give someone in need a helping hand. He loved to grow and work in his vegetable garden, watch sports on TV, take rides in his car to tour the area, as well as travel the country in his auto. He was a big fan of traditional country music, having spent time in Branson, Missouri, at the Grand Ole Opry, in Nashville, Tennessee and at Renfro Valley.
He is survived by his wife Elaine M. Reeves of Free Soil; his daughter and son in-law Sharon and James Cox of Big Rapids; three grandchildren Lisa Cox, Ivan Franklin and James (Debbie) Cox; seven great-grandchildren and two expected great-grandchildren; his brother Bob Reeves of Pontiac and two sisters and a brother-in-law Carolyn Woosley of Manchester, Missouri, and Donna and Richard Trueblood of Gladwin. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Sammy was also preceded in death by his daughter Peggy Franklin, his sister Joan Lovell and by his two brothers Harold Reeves and Buddy Reeves.
According to Sammy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and because of the COVID 19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.