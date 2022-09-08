Samuel Benjamin Near, 61, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. He was born Nov. 12, 1960, the son of Benjamin and Margaret (Roth) Near.
Sam worked as a contractor for many years before raising apples full time.
Sam is survived by his wife Phoebe Ann (Bear) Near; children Lawrence Near, Bradley (Rachel Vonstein) Near, Ann (Nicholas) Sutkay and Phoebe Kay Near; five grandchildren; parents Benjamin and Margaret; brothers John (Carol) Near and Mark (Beth) Near; and sisters Jessie (Harvey) Beam and Joyce (Chris) Sedig
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, MI 49455. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Crystal Valley Care Fund, crystalvalleycarefund.org or Harbor Hospice, harborhospicemi.org.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.