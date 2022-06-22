Samuel Thomas Kalina, 21, suddenly passed in the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania.
We wish to celebrate Sam’s life with family, friends, and all who loved our son since he entered this world on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2000. Join Bill and Deb Kalina at Geiple-Predicce Funeral Home, 53 Main Street in Glen Rock on Saturday, June 25, 2022, for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service.
Sam grew up on 15 acres of beautiful woodland in a log home outside of Glen Rock. He loved to camp, fish, hike the woods, and have campfires with friends. His maternal Grandmother Anna Yonick, who preceded Sam in death, was a big part of our son’s early years, helping us raise him while we worked. You would often find the two dressed like pirates sword fighting around the kitchen island.
Sam attended Friendship Elementary School and graduated from Susquehannock High School in 2019. During his time in school he pursued music, playing bass guitar in the marching and jazz bands, an instrument he continued to enjoy playing and shared in common with his dad. Sam also liked photography, spending Fridays in the summer tagging along on assignments with his dad, a longtime photojournalist with the York Dispatch.
Summers always included time in Ludington, boating and fishing on Hamlin Lake at K’s Edgewater Resort, which has been in the Kalina family since 1968. When Sam was in middle and high school he would spend weeks of his summer working on the resort, and brought friends to share in the experience.
As a family, we enjoyed sailing our boat, Blue Heaven, on lakes Marburg and Clarke in York. In fact, Sam got his sea legs before he could walk, as we strapped his car seat in for a sail on Marburg nine days after he was born.
Sam’s resume had just begun to develop. He recently co-founded Victory Auto Spa LLC with partner and longtime friend James Stroud of Glen Rock. He decided not to go to college, but always dreamed of being an entrepreneur and worked toward gaining practical experience in sales positions, where his great communication skills served him well. Most recently he was employed by Silverado Mechanical Services in Hampstead, Maryland, recharging its lagging HVAC service contract sales department as an account executive, before leaving to pursue his mobile auto detailing business that was just starting to take off.
Sam loved to travel, especially road-tripping with friends cross country. He was a horror movie buff, which he shared with his mom and Grandma Anna, and a budding watch collector. Inspiring a belly laugh a day is a family mantra and Sam could bring us to our knees in laughter.
Sam was charismatic, a good conversationalist, with a sharp wit and fashion sense to match, and a smile that beamed. He enjoyed reading about all religions, practiced meditation, appreciated the tenets of stoicism, and prided himself on having a good moral compass. Kind, compassionate, and insightful, Sam left an indelible mark on everyone who met him.
Although Sam was an only child, he had a wide circle of family and friends around him throughout his life.
Sam is preceded in death, in addition to his Grandma Anna, by his maternal great-grandmother Florence Leone, paternal grandparents Frank and Rose Kalina and his uncle Jim McLean.
Sam is survived by, in addition to his parents William and Deborah Yonick Kalina of Ludington; his maternal grandfather Raymond Yonick of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; and, a bevy of loving aunts, uncles and cousins, including Karen and Jon Williamson and Emily and Joseph of Etters, Pennsylvania; Steven and Miriam Yonick, Staten Island, New York; Thomas Kalina of Ludington; David Kerlina and Tim Elitharp of Tobermory, Ontario; and Justin and Myles Kerlina and Philip and Sherry Kalina of Midland; Jane McLean of Ludington; and Benjamin, Mark and Scott McLean and their families; Sue and Roger Yule of South Haven; and, Amy Yule Martin, Heather Goode and Jenny DePriest and their families.
We are grateful for the outpouring of support, which fills our broken hearts with love.
Deb and Bill Kalina
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sam’s name to https://hungryformusic.org.