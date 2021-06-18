A woman in full, Sandra Cross, loved life through her passions, friends, family and husband. It was a life filled to the brim each day; a life of purposeful, humble service; a life lived in genuine love and compassion for others. With an infectious smile and twinkle in her eye, she made a lasting difference in the lives of many.
Sandra Ann Blymyer was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Lansing, the only child of Frank and Pearl Blymyer. She attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, receiving a degree in fine arts and a minor in retailing. It also where Sandra met Russell S. Cross Jr., whom she married on Sept. 4, 1954.
Beyond family and friends, Sandra applied her God-given creative talents and unbounded energy to a range of passions, including gardening, her churches, sorority (Kappa Alpha Theta), the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the humane society and P.E.O. International.
Mrs. Cross passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 7, in her residence in Missoula, Montana, with Russell still by her side. She was 88. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons including Russ Cross and his wife Beth; Dr. Andy Cross and his wife Mary; Eric Cross and his wife Jenny; and David Cross; and, a daughter-in-law Kate Cross. She also has 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her second-oldest son Frank Bennett Cross, his son Benjamin Cross, as well as her parents and stepmother Phyllis Jepson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. She will be inurned at Pentwater Township Cemetery.
Find your own special way to honor her memory, or support one of her passions with a donation to Pentwater Arts Council at www.pentwaterartscouncil.org, Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE) at www.callcove.com or Pentwater Yacht Club.Please share your fond memories of Sandra at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
