Sandra Kay Brooks, 80, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. She was born June 29, 1941, in Williamston, the daughter of the late Alfred and Irene (Luscia) Taylor.
Sandra married Reg Brooks and raised their three children in Saginaw where she also managed a credit reporting business. Afterwards, Sandra and Reg settled into retirement in Ludington, where Sandra volunteered at the hospital for several years. Sandra enjoyed playing Mahjong at the senior center and meeting her friends for lunch regularly.
Sandra is survived by: her husband of 61 years Reg Brooks; her children Michael (Linda Hammond) Brooks of Pennsylvania, Patricia (David) Lamb of Florida and Jennifer (Chris) Kleymeer of Tennessee; three grandchildren; and her brother Kennith (Kathy) Taylor of Saginaw.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.