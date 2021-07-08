Sandra King Smith, 75, passed away July 3, 2021. She was born Dec. 8, 1945, to Eugene and Dorothy (Browne) King in Howell.
She married Richard R. Smith on June 29, 2002, at the home of Kenny and Robbie Stewart (his parents).
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Elmer Harvey and Harlan Beduhn King; daughter Cricket Spears; son-in-law Leroy Spears; brother Larry King; grandson Kegan Harvey; and, father-in-law Kenny Stewart.
She is survived by her husband Richard R. Smith; mother-in-law Robbie Stewart; sisters-in-law Betsy (Marc) Riffle, Robbie (Todd) McCafferty; brothers Jim (Wendy) Wallender, John Wallender and Steve Truhn; her daughters Brenda (Bob) Palmer, Sandra (Tony) Dwyer; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and a special niece Lindsey Wallender.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.