Sandra Lee (Shaw) Sekenske, 78, of Ludington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Dec. 9, 2022.
Sandra was born Oct. 7, 1944, in Elmira, New York, to Gerald and Amelia (Rogers) Shaw. Sandy graduated Elmira High School in 1962. She earned her accounting degree from West Shore Community College. She was employed for many years by Harrington Tool Co. as their office manager. She belonged to St. Simons Catholic
Church, where she volunteered as much as she could. The Haiti outreach program was close to her heart though. She adopted students to send school supplies, clothes and any other necessities that were needed.
She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, planted petunias downtown Ludington with her grandkids, sold glow necklaces during the Fourth of July fireworks to help fund the Jaycees firework show, and shared her love for reading with preschoolers at PM School.
She had a great love for gardening, cooking and reading. Her greatest love was for her family though. She loved spending time with each one of her five kids, 11 grandkids and seven great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald Shaw, Amelia and Larry LaVelle; her bother Daniel Shaw; sister-in-laws Lou Shaw and Marlene Sekenske; and her great granddaughter Charlotte Nicole Pomorski.
She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Eric) Deschermeier, Vicky Krieger, Wendy (Brandon) Adamson and Heather (Eric) Angell; her son Chris (Kristin) Sekenske; her grandchildren Kevin (Jenna) Pomorski, Ashley Pomorski, Dillon (Alyssa) Pomorski, Chelsea (Charley) Miszewski, Logan (Kate) Krieger, Emelia Schaub, Abigail VanKampen (Austin Tyndall) Caleb VanKampen, Christopher (Maricruz) Sekenske, Olivia Sekenske (Nick Pantlin) and Bayley Lemire. Great grandchildren Ava, Rhys, Ellie, Hazel, Waylon, Hudson and CJ.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simons Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. A luncheon to follow at Pere Pointe Marina clubhouse.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudnigton.com.