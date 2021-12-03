Sandy, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away surrounded by her husband of 50 years Ralph and daughters Rachel (Chris) and Kelley (Jeff) after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandy was born in Ludington and graduated from Ferris State College in 1968. She moved to Grand Rapids and her first job where she met her future husband. After following her husband in his career and raising two daughters, they moved to Canal Winchester in 2007. She was a member of St. John XXIII Parish and the Quilters on the Canal. She was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Josephine Sroka and brother Wally. She is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by siblings Dennis Sroka (Jackie), Kathy Schneider (Mike), Carol Spisich (Bob), Pat Sroka and Mike Sroka (Dean Potter). Services will be held at St. John XXIII Parish in Canal Winchester on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org/donate/thanks-and-giving.html or Hospice of Central Ohio at www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/donate-now.
