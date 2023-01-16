Sandra “Sandy” Kay Lange, 81, of Ludington, formerly of Fountain, passed away Jan. 12, 2023. Sandy was born Dec. 3, 1941, the daughter of Stirling and Ida Belle (Sterling) Fenner. She graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1960. On April 4, 1961, Sandy married her wonderful husband, Gary Lange. They spent 61 wonderful, love-filled years together before her passing.
Sandy worked at Star Watch Case as a machinist for several years before working at the Bookmark, formerly known as Read Mor. She worked for over 30 years before her retirement. Sandy was a faithful member of St. Simon Roman Catholic Church. She had many hobbies that enriched her life through the years. She loved taking pictures, listening to country music, collecting different things and reading. Sandy enjoyed dining out in new spots, visiting the Ludington State Park, or simply going on car rides. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Everyone will remember her by her beautiful smile and loving heart.
Sandy is survived by her husband Gary Lange; daughters Tina (Gary) Rockfall, Terri (Wayne) Zwinger and Kristi (Dan) Carrier; grandchildren Wade (Savannah) Carrier, Chad (Jenny) Carrier, Tiffani (Matt) Hillis, Kasie (Roger) Ewing, Megan (Colin) DeHaan, Alex Rockfall and Morgan Rockfall; many great-grandchildren and a great, great grandchild; sister Nancy McDiarmid; and brother Dan (Gretchen) Fenner.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Jerry Fenner, Stirling Fenner and Phil Fenner.
Memorial contributions in Sandy’s honor can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.