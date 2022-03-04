Sandra “Sandy” Kay Wright, 79, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at home. She was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Ludington, the daughter of Harold and Mildred (Smith) Genter.
Sandy retired from the Ludington Daily News where she had been employed for more than 20 years. She had also worked at Star Watch Case for several years.
In her spare time, Sandy enjoyed solving word-search puzzles and singing. When she was younger she also enjoyed bowling. Most of all, Sandy loved serving the Lord and being an active member of the Scottville Wesleyan Church.
In 1963, Sandy married Bruce E. Wright, who survives her. She is also survived by two sons Bruce (Sheila) Wright of Grand Haven and Paul (Julie) Wright of Allendale; six grandchildren Ian Wright, Tess (Devon) Kimball, Drake Wright, Megan (Sean) Wilbur, Sierra Wright and Jasmine Dukes; four great-grandchildren Gabriel Kimball, Oliver Kimball, Quinten Wilbur and Maverick Wilbur; her sister Nancy Tuttle of Florida; her brother Hal (Kathy) Genter of Ludington.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Scottville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mark Bullock officiating.
Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 3-5 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, and Monday at the church from 11 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scottville Wesleyan Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.