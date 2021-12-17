Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Collins, age 78, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She was born July 26, 1943, in Chicago, to Forrest G. and Elizabeth L. (Freeman) Collins. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago in 1961. Sally went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and library science from Kendall College.
Sally taught for a short time in the Chicago Public Schools before getting a job at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. as an Order Clerk.
Sally was a member of the Ludington United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and was known to read several books in a week’s period! Sally was a member of the local literary writing group at West Shore Community College called “The Write Stuff” and enjoyed writing poems and short stories. She also enjoyed and collected children’s literature.
Sally is survived by her brothers Frank Collins of Tullahoma, Tennessee, William Collins of Queenstown, Maryland, and Bob Collins of Hesperia; her nephews Jamie Collins of Gainesville, Florida, and Jeffrey Gleason of Benton Harbor; nieces Pam Williams of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Theresa Petersen of Columbus, Ohio, Diane Collins of Queenstown, Maryland, Amanda, Welte of Parrish, Florida, and Christina Smith of Port Hueneme, California.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Sally will be laid to rest next to her family at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chicago.
Memorial contributions in Sally’s name may be directed to the Arthritis Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.