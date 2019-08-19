Scott Russell Parsons, 43, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Scott was born on Feb. 27, 1976, the son of James and Marsha Parsons. Scott worked at Peterson Farms for several years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He was a colorful, energetic, caring, helpful man. He will be deeply missed.
Scott is survived by his father, James (Violet) Parsons; step-brothers, Stuart and Sean Stever; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Lawrence and Coral Oomen, Leonard and Evelyn Parsons; uncles, Randy Parsons and Ron Oomen; and aunt, Judy Parsons.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scotts family to help with final expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com.