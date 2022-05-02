Shane Lee Bowman, age 48, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born April 4, 1974, in Ludington to Clifford and Peggy Lee (Williams) Bowman. Shane graduated from Ludington High School in 1992 where he was an All-State soccer player. He received a scholarship to play soccer for Olivet College. After school, Shane worked for IESI Construction and for the last 14 years, he has worked for Indian Summer.
Shane was a real people person. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was the life of the party, and he could make anyone smile. His laugh was infectious, and he had the biggest heart. His happy-go-lucky nature will be missed by many.
He will be greatly missed by his parents Clifford and Peggy Lee Bowman; his daughter Spencer Bowman; his son Jayden Knudsen; his siblings Deanna Kutz, Brent (Leta) Bowman and Brenna Bowman; his aunts and uncles Patty and Rod Baker, Sheila and Jeff Kraus, Ron and Debbie Williams, Vonda Cross, Vernon and Marilyn Bowman, Linda Trapp. Zana Jordan, Paula Bush, Molly and Howie Battice, and Vicki Vaughan; and, many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Willard and Margaret Williams; paternal grandparents Frank and Patricia Phillip, William Bowman, Veda Smith and Virgil Poulter; his biological father Vernon Poulter; his uncle Tommy Monoghan; and, his cousin Gregory Sides.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.