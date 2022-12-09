Sharon Ann Bostedt, 84, of Pentwater, passed away at home peacefully in the loving care of her husband Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Elcho, Wisconsin.
Sharon spent her early life in Wisconsin, moving to Michigan in the early ‘70s making a home in West Michigan. She married the love of her life, James Bostedt, in December 1975. She was a caring homemaker and loving mother for many years doting on her family. She eventually returned to the workforce and spent years at the Drueke-Carrom company and thoroughly enjoyed her co-workers and her contribution there. After retirement she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her husband.
Sharon is survived by her husband James, daughter Teena, son-in-law Chad, her grandchildren Geneveeve and Remington, and many other relatives she loved deeply.
No services are currently planned but we ask that anyone inclined share an act of kindness with another person. Sharon gave, more deeply than anyone we know, to everyone she met and her kind spirit will be deeply missed.