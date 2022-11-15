Sharon Ann Worton (Samuel) passed away peacefully at her home on July 11, 2022.
She was born Dec. 29, 1943, in LaPorte, Indiana. She was born Sharon Ann Jones and was later adopted by Arnold and Vera Samuel. She was the sister of James (Stephanie) Mitschelen, Terry Griffith of California, and Arnold (Dede) Samuel Jr., of Pentwater.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law George and Betty Worton; Helen Worton; her sister Olive May; brother- and sister-in-law Arnie and Dede Samuel; and her beloved granddaughter Daria Sharon Reitsma.
Sharon was a summertime resident of Pentwater for many years and enjoyed the beach and playing with other kids in the area. One of them later became her husband. Gary and Sharon dated for a bit in their late teens, then reconnected in their late 20s. After a good bit of effort, he convinced her that she was “the One” and to move to Pentwater from her home in Chicago. They were married in his parents’ living room on July 3, 1970. Their only child, Traci, was born five years later. She loved being a mom and over the years the “mother-daughter” relationship turned into a relationship, not only based on blood but also true friendship.
Sharon enjoyed living in her “little blue house in the woods”, near the lake. She spent a good deal of time hunting and fishing with her husband, and when their daughter was old enough, she would go along as well. Sharon was a loving wife that spoiled her husband, and a mother who enjoyed spending time with her daughter, as well as her daughter’s friends when they came over. She loved visiting or going for coffee/breakfast/lunch with many a cherished friend. There was always room in her house, a good meal, much love and many laughs (she had a wonderful laugh) to be had for those who needed it.
As far as mothers-in-law went, she was considered the “Gold Standard” by her son-in-law Edward Reitsma. Ed had followed her daughter home from a high school honors band, and never really left. She always welcomed, fed and eventually loved him as much as if he were her own. Much time and effort were spent building a relationship with the young man that would marry her daughter.
Sharon worked on and off cleaning cottages and for many years she cleaned the First Methodist Church of Pentwater. However, she would happily admit that the most important jobs and joys in her life were her relationships with her faith, family and friends.
She was an enthusiastic grandmother and claimed first dibs on getting the kids when mom and dad needed a babysitter. “Grammie Sammie” would very rarely put the grandbabies down at nap time; she would choose snuggles and cuddles instead. She loved her grandchildren and all those she considered hers fiercely, always there for life’s moments, whether big or small, good or bad.
She is, and always will be dearly missed by her husband Gary; daughter Traci; son-in-law Ed; granddaughter Madeline; brothers- and sisters-in-law Tom and Gail Lykens, James and Stephanie Mitschelen, and Terry and Patty Griffth; dear friends Jane (Richard) Nelson, Betty (Tommy) Lott, Amy (Tim) Murphy, Al and Helen Copenhaver; and many more, as well as others she adopted as “hers” along the way, Tavan Pickard, Danielle Peck and Harris Spungen.
Her passing leaves a big hole in the lives of all those that she loved and knew, and her life sets a high bar for all of us to aspire to.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pentwater. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Pastor Mark Lillie and Clyde Miller will lead the service.
Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease foundation, https://cjdfoundation.org/donate.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington