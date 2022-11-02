Sharon Ann Worton, 78, of Pentwater, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Pentwater. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
